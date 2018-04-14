[LISTEN] #WinnieMandelaFuneral Rename CPT airport after Winnie Mandela - Malema

Eyewitness News | EFF Commander-in-Chief Julius Malema was one of the speakers at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral on 14 April 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - EFF Commander-in-Chief Julius Malema always gets people talking.

And oh did he make an entrance at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral at Orlando Stadium on 14 April.

Malema was one of the speakers at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral on 14 April 2018.

He says Madikizela-Mandela was persecuted by the apartheid regime and disowned by her own.

Listen to Malema's full address above.