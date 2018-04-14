[LISTEN] Tribute to #WinnieMandela: 'Till we meet again my friend'

Eyewitness News | Mrs Mokgobo, one of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's oldest friends, pays tribute to her at her funeral at Orlando Stadium on 14 April 2018.

She has known Mama Winnie for over 60 years, first meeting the anti-apartheid icon at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

They worked together as social workers and remained close until Madikizela-Mandela's death.

Listen to Mokgobo's full tribute to her best friend above.