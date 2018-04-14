[LISTEN] Naomi Campbell: #WinnieMandela represents what we all have

Eyewitness News | Supermodel Naomi Campbell, who shared a close relationship with both Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, honoured Winnie at the anti-apartheid icon's funeral at Orlando Stadium on 14 April 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - Supermodel Naomi Campbell has shared close relationships with both Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and husband Nelson Mandela since the early 1990s.

The true closeness of her bond with Mama Winnie was revealed at the struggle icon's funeral in Soweto, as Campbell shared how she was welcomed into the Madikizela-Mandela home on numerous occasions.

The model told mourners that Madikizela-Mandela was "a heroine of a whole continent".

Campbell shared when she first met the Mother of the nation in New York and how Mama Winnie gave her wise words of advice.

