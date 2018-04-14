Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Ramaphosa: Sisulu, Madiba, Hani are ready to open the door for you

| President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral at Orlando Stadium on 14 April 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral at Orlando Stadium on 14 April 2018.

Ramaphosa said that while the Mama Winnie had died she would live on in the nation.

He described Madikizela-Mandela as "an African woman who – in her attitude, her words and her actions – defied the very premise of apartheid ideology and male superiority".

Ramaphosa added that Maya Angelou's famous poem And still I rise could easily have been written for the Mother of the nation, before reading part of the composition.

Listen to the President's full eulogy above.

