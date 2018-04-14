Kanye West penning philosophy book

The rapper has said he is in the middle of writing his own tome based on different concepts of time, which he has revealed will be titled ‘Break the Simulation’.

The 40-year-old rapper - who has four-year-old North, two-year-old Saint, and three-month-old Chicago with his wife Kim Kardashian West - has said he is in the middle of writing his own tome based on different concepts of time, which he has revealed will be titled Break the Simulation.

He said: “I’ve got this new concept that I’ve been digging into. I’m writing a philosophy book right now called Break the Simulation. And I’ve got this philosophy - or let’s say it’s just a concept because sometimes philosophy sounds too heavy-handed. I’ve got a concept about photographs, and I’m on the fence about photographs - about human beings being obsessed with photographs - because it takes you out of the now and transports you into the past or transports you into the future.

“It can be used to document, but a lot of times it overtakes [people]. People dwell too much on the memories. People always want to hear the history of something, which is important, but I think it there’s too much of an importance put on history.”

The Heartless hitmaker also revealed his belief that “all time is now”, meaning the future is happening at the same time as the present.

Whilst interviewing designer and curator Axel Vervoordt for The Hollywood Reporter, West said: “I do believe that all time is now. The future is here now, the past is here now. There are certain people that you meet and you say, ‘Oh, you’re from the future’.

“You feel this in their spirit, people who are just staying in a time where the time doesn’t celebrate who they are, and there are other people right now who the time does celebrate, and those people end up more famous or notorious. But I’m big on connecting with timeless energy, with people and musicians that I’m around.”

West’s decision to pen a book comes after he has already dominated both the music industry, as well as the fashion industry through his Yeezy label.