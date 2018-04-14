In fiery attack, Malema calls out those who ‘betrayed’ Madikizela-Mandela

Malema says many attending the funeral at the Orlando Stadium are guilty of turning their backs on her, including the United Democratic Front.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has launched a fiery attack on those he says betrayed Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Malema says many attending the funeral at the Orlando Stadium are guilty of turning their backs on her, including the former movement the United Democratic Front.

“Mama, why did the UDF call a press conference to disassociate themselves from you? Because you were never a member of the UDF, you were a member of the ANC. You were the only one pronouncing the ANC in the 80s. Why did the UDF see the need to disassociate with a person who was not their member?”

He says members of the African National Congress Women’s League also betrayed her.

“All those who resigned from the NEC from the Women’s League because they said they could not associate with a ‘criminal’, they are here. Some of them have played prominent roles in your funeral. In a funeral of a person they called a criminal and a person they were ready to humiliate in front of the whole world.”

Malema says he did not intend to display disrespect during the service but wanted to send a message.

“Mama, you never told me how to treat them when they come here. I’m waiting for a signal, Mama, on how to treat them.”

He adds: “They must never think we have forgotten what they did to you. We see you in your beautiful suites, betrayers.”

Malema had close ties with the struggle icon.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)