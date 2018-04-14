'I wish Mama Winnie was alive to see how much she is appreciated'

The body of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has arrived at Orlando Stadium and the funeral programme is underway.

JOHANNESBURG - All roads lead to Orlando Stadium this morning where thousands of South Africans have gathered to welcome the remains of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The struggle stalwart will be laid to rest today at a Fourways Cemetery after a service at the stadium which is set to begin shortly.

#WinnieMandelaFuneral The sea of red gathered here singing “Zizojika izinto.” ZN pic.twitter.com/fxwZNPnbde — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 14, 2018

The red carpet has been rolled out and dignitaries continue to arrive.

The body of the revolutionary has arrived, accompanied by Umkhonto weSizwe veterans. It will then be handed over to the South African National Defence Force.

#WinnieMandelaFuneral The military hearse has left #WinnieMandela 's home as it makes its way to Orlando Stadium. LAM pic.twitter.com/wanHPQn9vf — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 14, 2018

Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni has also arrived.

Madikizela -Mandela’s neighbour Thoko Nkosi says she wishes the freedom fighter was still alive to see how much the country and the rest of the world appreciates her.

“Whatever you need, she would never deny it to you. You know when a person does something from the heart; you could she see wanted to help.”

