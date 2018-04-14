'I wish Mama Winnie was alive to see how much she is appreciated'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

'I wish Mama Winnie was alive to see how much she is appreciated'

The body of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has arrived at Orlando Stadium and the funeral programme is underway.

Mourners have gathered inside the Orlando Stadium for Winnie Madikizela Mandela's funeral. Thomas Holder/EWN
Mourners have gathered inside the Orlando Stadium for Winnie Madikizela Mandela's funeral. Thomas Holder/EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - All roads lead to Orlando Stadium this morning where thousands of South Africans have gathered to welcome the remains of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The struggle stalwart will be laid to rest today at a Fourways Cemetery after a service at the stadium which is set to begin shortly.

The red carpet has been rolled out and dignitaries continue to arrive.

The body of the revolutionary has arrived, accompanied by Umkhonto weSizwe veterans. It will then be handed over to the South African National Defence Force.

Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni has also arrived.

Madikizela -Mandela’s neighbour Thoko Nkosi says she wishes the freedom fighter was still alive to see how much the country and the rest of the world appreciates her.

“Whatever you need, she would never deny it to you. You know when a person does something from the heart; you could she see wanted to help.”

WATCH LIVE: Mama Winnie laid to rest

Follow EWN's live blog for all the latest updates.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA