HuffPost apologises to journos over Madikizela-Mandela video

JOHANNESBURG - Huffington Post SA has apologised to journalists Thandeka Gqubule and Anton Harber for posting a video clip of an interview by Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in which she accuses them of working against her and being anti-ANC.

The video has caused outrage on social media.

HuffPost says it admits that it failed to properly contextualise the video before it published it.

The publication says it deemed the clip newsworthy because it reflected on the late Madikizela-Mandela’s relationship with the media.

In the video, the anti-apartheid icon claims that Harber's paper at the time, the Weekly Mail, and Qqubule who wrote for the publication were involved in StratCom, which included journalists who were hired by the apartheid government to deliver misinformation to the public.

Since the publishing of the video, South Africans have taken to social media, calling out the two journalists for the alleged role they played in StratCom.

Just take a look at how #WinnieMandela was portrayed in the newspapers. Not even the architects of apartheid were portrayed as prime evil. #Stratcom40 #Winnie pic.twitter.com/P3d3GoQSWj — #IAmWinnieMandela 🇿🇦 (@KatlehoMK) April 13, 2018

Here is one of the #Stratcom40 Thandeka Gqubule who was used to demonize and tarnish the image of Mama #Winnie by the apartheid government



She’s the wife of Moeletsi Mbeki who is so against land expropriation without compensation. No wonder😡 pic.twitter.com/tY51o6llzp — Thabiso. (@JerryTaba) April 12, 2018

Apartheid is such a recent thing. We still have #Stratcom40 , Apartheid police, Apartheid teachers, Apartheid priests, these people didn’t disappear — ZS-DAZ (@daz_inc_) April 12, 2018

Huffington Post says it apologises without reservation and recognises the role Harber and Qqubule played in bringing down the apartheid regime.

The Citizen has also withdrawn StratCom allegations against the journalists.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)