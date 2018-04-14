Giroud double inspires incredible Chelsea comeback at Southampton
The win moved Chelsea within seven points of fourth-placed London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
LONDON - Chelsea staged a spectacular comeback with three goals in nine second-half minutes to beat Southampton 3-2 on Saturday and revive their faint hopes of a top-four Premier League finish as Saints remained in the drop zone.
Olivier Giroud scored twice, his first league goals for Chelsea, either side of an Eden Hazard strike just when it looked like Antonio Conte’s visitors lacked the fight against opponents who scrapped for every tackle at St Mary’s.
The win moved Chelsea within seven points of fourth-placed London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who host Manchester City later on Saturday, and Liverpool who welcome Bournemouth.
Southampton looked to be cruising towards a win that would have lifted them up to 17th and out of the relegation places, at least temporarily, after Dusan Tadic and Jan Bednarek, playing only his third game for the club, put them two goals ahead.
But Saints have struggled to hold on to leads this season and they collapsed halfway through the second period, conceding three goals for the fourth successive league game. The two sides meet again in the FA Cup semi-final next weekend.
Popular in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.