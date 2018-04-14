Explosions rock Damascus - witness

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

Explosions rock Damascus - witness

Syrian state TV said the army’s air defences were confronting an attack by the United States, France and Britain.

A photo released on 14 April 2018 the twitter page of the Syrian government’s central military media shows an explosion on the outskirts of Damascus after Western strikes reportedly hit Syrian military bases and chemical research centres in and around the capital. Picture: AFP.
A photo released on 14 April 2018 the twitter page of the Syrian government’s central military media shows an explosion on the outskirts of Damascus after Western strikes reportedly hit Syrian military bases and chemical research centres in and around the capital. Picture: AFP.
3 hours ago

DAMASCUS - At least six loud explosions were heard in Damascus on Saturday and smoke was seen rising over the Syrian capital, a Reuters witness said.

Syrian state TV said the army’s air defences were confronting an attack by the United States, France and Britain.

A second witness said the Barzah district of Damascus had been hit in the strikes. Barzah is the location of a major Syrian scientific research centre.

WATCH: Threat of US-Russia clash hangs over Syria

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA