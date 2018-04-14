Explosions rock Damascus - witness

Syrian state TV said the army’s air defences were confronting an attack by the United States, France and Britain.

DAMASCUS - At least six loud explosions were heard in Damascus on Saturday and smoke was seen rising over the Syrian capital, a Reuters witness said.

A second witness said the Barzah district of Damascus had been hit in the strikes. Barzah is the location of a major Syrian scientific research centre.

