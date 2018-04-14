[EXCLUSIVE] Gupta private jet lands at Lanseria Airport

The Guptas are currently appealing an interim court order which gave them 15 days to ensure the business jet be returned and held at Lanseria.

JOHANNESBURG - The Guptas’ private jet ZS-OAK has landed at Lanseria Airport.

Eyewitness News has learnt the aircraft landed just after 10pm on Friday night, but there was no sign of the controversial Gupta brothers on board the flight from Dubai.

The plane is the subject of an ongoing legal wrangle.

The Guptas are currently appealing an interim court order which gave them 15 days to ensure the business jet be returned and held at Lanseria.

The Bombardier Global 6000 with the registration ZS-OAK touched down in the dark at Lanseria Airport.

Police and customs officers in uniform went on to the plane, spent several minutes inside and then disembarked.

Only two pilots wheeling small black suitcases could be seen getting off the jet.

There was no sign of the Gupta brothers.

The company that owns the aircraft, Stoneriver, and export Development Canada, which financed the plane, went to court to have it returned to them.

For the past few months ZS-OAK has been effectively missing in action as its tracking device had been turned off.

#Guptas Two pilots came off the plane. No other passengers have disembarked. Police officers in uniform went in and came out again. pic.twitter.com/ITfAhHe2AQ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 13, 2018

