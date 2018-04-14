EC Social Development condemns dad who threw toddler off roof

The incident occurred during an eviction at an informal settlement in Port Elizabeth.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Social Development Department has condemned an incident in which a father threw his toddler from the roof of a shack.

The incident occurred during an eviction at an informal settlement in Port Elizabeth.

MAN THROWS CHILD FROM ROOF AFTER ATTEMPTS BY POLICE HOSTAGE NEGOTIATORS TO RESOLVE ISSUE FAIL : PE. EC. HE DID SO IN PROTEST OVER ILLEGAL HOUSING, INCL. HIS BEING DEMOLISHED. CHILD WAS CAUGHT BY POLICE & IS UNHARMED. MAN CHARGED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER. pic.twitter.com/09flzKg8QD — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) April 12, 2018

Photographs show the father dangling the child by her leg from the roof of their shack.

A metro police official and community member managed to catch her.

Departmental spokesperson Mzukisi Solani says: “Children should not be used as sacrificial lambs for whatever gripe people have. As a department, our responsibility is to protect and ensure a positive welfare for any child.”

The father will appear in the New Brighton Magistrates Court on Monday on a charge of attempted murder.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)