EC Social Development condemns dad who threw toddler off roof
The incident occurred during an eviction at an informal settlement in Port Elizabeth.
CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Social Development Department has condemned an incident in which a father threw his toddler from the roof of a shack.
The incident occurred during an eviction at an informal settlement in Port Elizabeth.
MAN THROWS CHILD FROM ROOF AFTER ATTEMPTS BY POLICE HOSTAGE NEGOTIATORS TO RESOLVE ISSUE FAIL : PE. EC. HE DID SO IN PROTEST OVER ILLEGAL HOUSING, INCL. HIS BEING DEMOLISHED. CHILD WAS CAUGHT BY POLICE & IS UNHARMED. MAN CHARGED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER. pic.twitter.com/09flzKg8QD— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) April 12, 2018
Photographs show the father dangling the child by her leg from the roof of their shack.
A metro police official and community member managed to catch her.
Departmental spokesperson Mzukisi Solani says: “Children should not be used as sacrificial lambs for whatever gripe people have. As a department, our responsibility is to protect and ensure a positive welfare for any child.”
The father will appear in the New Brighton Magistrates Court on Monday on a charge of attempted murder.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.