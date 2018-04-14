CSA sends condolences to Ngidi family

Jerome Ngidi, the father of Standard Bank Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, passed away suddenly at a KwaZulu-Natal hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has extended condolences to Standard Bank Proteas fast bowler, Lungi Ngidi, along with his family, following the sudden passing of his father on Friday.

Jerome Ngidi passed away suddenly at a KwaZulu-Natal hospital. He is survived by his wife, Bongi, and four sons of which Lungi is the youngest.

“Cricket South Africa is shocked and deeply saddened by the passing away of Mr Ngidi. We would like to extend our most sincere condolences to Lungi and his family. May the Lord be with him and comfort the rest of the Ngidi Family during this difficult time,” said CSA President, Chris Nenzani.

SA Acting Chief Executive, Thabang Moroe said: "I am taking this moment to pass my condolences to the Ngidi family. It has to be even more difficult to lose a father figure at such a young age for Lungi. May the soul of Ngidi rest peacefully.”

Lungi will travel back to South Africa from the Indian Premier League as soon as possible.