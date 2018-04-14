Crowds gather at Mama Winnie’s final resting place

A group of women wearing African National Congress doeks are singing praise for the fallen stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

JOHANNESBURG - The crowds continue to grow at the Fourways Memorial Park where the funeral procession is making its way from Orlando Stadium.

There’s a heavy police presence and traffic is expected to start increasing in Fourways.

A group of women wearing African National Congress (ANC) doeks are singing praise for the fallen stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

[WATCH] #WinnieMandelaFuneral The mood outside the Fourways Memorial Park where Mama Winnie will be buried. [KS] pic.twitter.com/rlUE5kuDBK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 14, 2018

Eyewitness News spoke to some of those who’ve come to the Fourways Memorial Park, where the freedom fighter will be laid to rest.

Tlotliso Mathume says she believed Mama Winnie should have been the president of South Africa.

“It’s sad... she should’ve been the president of the country. She should’ve been honoured and celebrated more than Nelson Mandela.”

Thato Dibetle says Madikizela-Mandela’s death only highlights the gender inequalities which have existed for a long time.

“Some people in our society find it hard to back women in power or women, in general, but easier when it comes to our counterparts.”

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes in Fourways as a few streets will be closed off ahead of the burial ceremony.

#WinnieMandelaFuneral A small group of women outside the Fourways Memorial Park sing and dance awaiting for the funeral procession to make its way here after Orlando Stadium. [KS] pic.twitter.com/0elV9Cd7AY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 14, 2018

LISTEN: Tribute to #WinnieMandela: 'Till we meet again my friend'