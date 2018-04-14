Concerns for Ekurhuleni motorists’ safety over billboards on major roads
The SA National Roads Agency has entered litigation to stop the erection of the billboards because it’s feared that the bridges cannot support the heavy structures.
JOHANNESBURG - There are concerns for motorists’ safety in Ekurhuleni as billboards are being re-erected over major roads, despite ongoing court action to stop this.
The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) has entered litigation to stop the erection of the billboards because it’s feared that the bridges cannot support the heavy structures.
Sanral has removed several billboards but they are being re-erected.
Local councillor Jill Humphreys says Construction Company Jinja is pushing ahead with the signs contrary to the law.
“This flies in the face of not only national legislation but our own legislation, which states that advertising cannot take place over national or provincial roads.”
Sanral’s Alex van Niekerk says the construction work poses a serious risk to the public.
“The real concern is if the sign comes loose while work is being done on the road no one knows what might happen.”
