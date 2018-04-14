Concerns for Ekurhuleni motorists’ safety over billboards on major roads

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

Concerns for Ekurhuleni motorists’ safety over billboards on major roads

The SA National Roads Agency has entered litigation to stop the erection of the billboards because it’s feared that the bridges cannot support the heavy structures.

Sanral’s Alex van Niekerk says the construction work poses a serious risk to the public. Picture: Supplied.
Sanral’s Alex van Niekerk says the construction work poses a serious risk to the public. Picture: Supplied.
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - There are concerns for motorists’ safety in Ekurhuleni as billboards are being re-erected over major roads, despite ongoing court action to stop this.

The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) has entered litigation to stop the erection of the billboards because it’s feared that the bridges cannot support the heavy structures.

Sanral has removed several billboards but they are being re-erected.

Local councillor Jill Humphreys says Construction Company Jinja is pushing ahead with the signs contrary to the law.

“This flies in the face of not only national legislation but our own legislation, which states that advertising cannot take place over national or provincial roads.”

Sanral’s Alex van Niekerk says the construction work poses a serious risk to the public.

“The real concern is if the sign comes loose while work is being done on the road no one knows what might happen.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA