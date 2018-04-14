Popular Topics
Bathabile Dlamini to govt: Declare day dedicated to Madikizela-Mandela

Dlamini says Madikizela-Mandela always showed leadership and deserves recognition even beyond her life on earth.

FILE: ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini pays tribute to the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Soweto on 3 April 2018. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
FILE: ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini pays tribute to the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Soweto on 3 April 2018. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - ANCWL President Bathabile Dlamini has called on the government to honour Winnie Madikizela-Mandela by declaring a day dedicated to her.

Dlamini has remembered the mother of the nation for going out of her way to protect poor South Africans.

She was speaking at the funeral service of the struggle icon at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Madikizela-Mandela is a former women’s league president.

Dlamini says Madikizela-Mandela always showed leadership and deserves recognition even beyond her life on earth.

“They are many young women who want to be like her who want to change the storyline about women, who want to ensure that we kill patriarchy.”

