Bathabile Dlamini to govt: Declare day dedicated to Madikizela-Mandela
Dlamini says Madikizela-Mandela always showed leadership and deserves recognition even beyond her life on earth.
JOHANNESBURG - ANCWL President Bathabile Dlamini has called on the government to honour Winnie Madikizela-Mandela by declaring a day dedicated to her.
Dlamini has remembered the mother of the nation for going out of her way to protect poor South Africans.
She was speaking at the funeral service of the struggle icon at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Madikizela-Mandela is a former women’s league president.
Dlamini says Madikizela-Mandela always showed leadership and deserves recognition even beyond her life on earth.
“They are many young women who want to be like her who want to change the storyline about women, who want to ensure that we kill patriarchy.”
Popular in Politics
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
[IN QUOTES] Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: I will never be sorry
-
'My Life': Chris Hani's short autobiography in his own words
-
Kenyatta wishes Ramaphosa, new ANC NEC well
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.