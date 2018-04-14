5 popular points from Malema’s speech on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
In his fiery attack on those Malema said betrayed Madikizela-Mandela, EWN has put together five key points from his speech.
JOHANNESBURG – Julius Malema, Economic Freedom Fighters leader, has been applauded on social media for his speech during Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Malema spoke fondly about his Mama Winnie and then vented detractors, enemies and even party comrades, just short of naming any names.
Eyewitness News has put together key pointers from his speech.
She lived in constant naked contact with danger, prepared to lose her life, even the life of her own children who were put into danger by her political activities.Julius Malema, Economic Freedom Fighters leader
They must never think we have forgotten what they did to you. We see you in your beautiful suits, betrayers! SELL OUTS! We see you.Julius Malema, Economic Freedom Fighters leader
Popular in Politics
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
[IN QUOTES] Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: I will never be sorry
-
'My Life': Chris Hani's short autobiography in his own words
-
Kenyatta wishes Ramaphosa, new ANC NEC well
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.