Zuma: Madikizela-Mandela suffered as result of smear campaign

DURBAN – Former president Jacob Zuma says if there is any person who suffered as a result of a well-financed and orchestrated smear campaign, it was Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Zuma was speaking at the KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC)’s memorial service for the late struggle icon at the People’s Park in Durban.

Deputy President David Mabuza was initially meant to be give the keynote address but that plan changed at the last minute.

Instead Mabuza visited the home of ANC stalwart Zola Skweyiya.

The hero’s welcome that Zuma received here displayed an audience that not only celebrates him but also sympathetic.

Speaking in isiZulu, Zuma told the thousands gathered that the latest documentary on Madikizela-Mandela is disturbing because it displays the level of planning that went into discrediting her as a leader.

He says it’s unfortunate that the struggle icon did not live to enjoy the vindication of her name.

Zuma says that Madikizela-Mandela was turned against by her own comrades despite lies being peddled, adding that people still believe everything fed to them via the same media that misled them.