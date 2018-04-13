Popular Topics
Zuma: Madikizela-Mandela never sold out

The former president addressed thousands at the KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC)’s memorial for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

FILE: ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela looks on as she is greeted by Women's League supporters gathered in Soweto on 26 September 2016 to celebrate her 80th birthday. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

DURBAN – Former president Jacob Zuma says that Winnie Madikizela-Mandela remained committed to the struggle and never sold out.

Zuma addressed thousands at the KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC)’s memorial of the struggle icon.

He says that his attendance was as an ordinary branch member, despite his presence seemingly having led to deputy president David Mabuza no longer coming to the province as planned.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jesse Duarte replaced Mabuza as the keynote speaker at the event.

Despite the gathering having meant to be about Madikizela-Mandela, speaker after speaker made it a point to give a special mention to Zuma, his current court case and how he is being persecuted.

ANC NEC member Edna Molewa took it a step further by drawing parallels between the late veteran’s life and that of Zuma.

Molewa says that the recent documentary on Madikizela-Mandela’s life is disturbing because it shows how lies were spread which caused great suffering while her own comrades turned their backs on her.

Without mentioning his name, Molewa suggested that Zuma is facing the same level of persecution and the documentary should serve as a wake-up call for the current comrades.

