Zimbabwe to sell shares in 35 state-owned firms - Chinamasa
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who came to power in November after a de facto military coup forced Robert Mugabe to resign, has made reviving the economy his top priority.
HARARE - Zimbabwe will look to sell shares in 35 state-owned firms, including telecoms and mining entities, Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa said on Friday in the country’s latest step to revive the economy under new political leadership.
New President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who came to power in November after a de facto military coup forced Robert Mugabe to resign, has made reviving the economy his top priority.
Chinamasa told reporters that Mnangagwa’s cabinet had on Tuesday decided that the government would partially sell some shares in a range of state-owned companies, known locally as parastatals.
These include mobile carriers NetOne and Telecel and fixed-line operator TelOne, which are all owned by the government.
Shares in 17 government-run mines would also be sold.
Popular in Africa
-
SA businessman Robert Gumede looks to invest $1.2bn in Zimbabwe
-
Zimbabwe invites West to observe vote for first time since 2002
-
Mnangagwa says Zimbabweans return $591mn stashed abroad
-
'Child workers at Zimbabwe’s tobacco farms face serious health risks'
-
Mnangagwa to prioritise jobs and growing of Zimbabwe’s economy
-
Rwanda's president names new finance minister in reshuffle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.