WC Trauma Centre’s request for child murders inquiry could finally be heard

Valdi van Reenen-Le Roux, the director of the Trauma Centre, first brought the request for a commission of inquiry into child murders in the Western Cape to the provincial legislature in August 2017.

Picture: iStock
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Trauma Centre for Survivors of Violence and Torture Trust is one step closer to getting a commission of inquiry into child murders in the Western Cape.

Its request has been brought before the provincial legislature’s petitions committee on Friday.

Valdi van Reenen-Le Roux, the director of the Trauma Centre for Survivors of Violence, first brought the request for a commission of inquiry into child murders in the Western Cape to the provincial legislature in August 2017.

Van Reenen-Le Roux says the aim of such a commission is to see whether the province is on the right track in ensuring the protection of children when it comes to programmes in the education, social development and community safety sector.

“What’s it in our practice that we need to be changing? We can only find that out when we start listening to the voices of community members where the children are losing their lives.”

She hopes that practical solutions to tackle violence against children will come from this commission.

Petitions committee chairperson Lennit Max says the next step now is to bring different provincial departments together.

“The Social Development and Community Safety Department will be invited to this committee to explain their role in the trauma centre, with specific reference to a request for a commission of inquiry into child murders.”

These meetings will happen in the coming weeks.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

