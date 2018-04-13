WC had drop in school vandalism, says WCED

Four incidents have been recorded by three schools across the province - one school was targeted twice. Last year, during the same holiday period, seven schools were vandalised.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says that they've seen a decrease in school vandalism incidents over the autumn school holiday period.

The department says that two of the schools were vandalised in the Cape Winelands and one in the Metro South District.

MEC for Education Debbie Schafer's spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the estimated cost of damages amount to around R20,000.

"While we can and do safeguard our schools with additional security measures, we cannot win the fight against burglary and vandalism without community support. As schools, given their extensive physical infrastructure, are very difficult areas to secure."

The incidents reported included the theft of copper pipes and electrical cabling.