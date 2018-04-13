WC dam levels at 17.6%

Western Cape local government spokesperson James-Brent Styan says with decreasing dam levels ahead of an uncertain winter, consumption must be kept at a minimum.

CAPE TOWN - While Western Cape Dams are running dry, reservoirs in Gauteng are overflowing.

The average dam level for Gauteng is 101%, while the Western Cape's is at 17.6%.

“And we want the public to also continue to conserve water, especially in the coming winter months. To enable the system to recover as far as possible in the coming period.”

Cape Town is currently implementing level 6B water restrictions, limiting people to 50 litres of water per person per day.

While Gauteng's dams are over capacity and the Western Cape's level is at an all-time low, other provinces also have mixed fortunes.

The Free State average is over 92% and Mpumalanga dams are almost 82% full, but like the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape and the Northern Cape are still battling a severe drought.