Water meters to be installed at 50 WC schools

The initiative has already saved around 40 million litres of water.

CAPE TOWN - Fifty schools in the Western Cape are doing their part to save water as the province continues to battle a severe drought.

Dettol is sponsoring the installation and maintenance of water meters at these schools, contributing to the #SmartWaterMeterChallenge.

On 13 April, a water meter was installed at a Bellville primary school.

The National Health Laboratory’s Susan Louw said: “Schools are a source of huge water consumption and often water wastage. It gives the people in charge a real-time measure of water consumed.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)