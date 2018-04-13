Water meters to be installed at 50 WC schools
The initiative has already saved around 40 million litres of water.
CAPE TOWN - Fifty schools in the Western Cape are doing their part to save water as the province continues to battle a severe drought.
Dettol is sponsoring the installation and maintenance of water meters at these schools, contributing to the #SmartWaterMeterChallenge.
On 13 April, a water meter was installed at a Bellville primary school.
The National Health Laboratory’s Susan Louw said: “Schools are a source of huge water consumption and often water wastage. It gives the people in charge a real-time measure of water consumed.”
WATCH: Saving water at schools with Count Dropula
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
