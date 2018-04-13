UN pays tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
Speaking at a special memorial in the Big Apple earlier on Friday, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres sent his condolences to her family.
JOHANNESBURG - The United Nations has paid tribute to the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in New York - while here on home soil, her body has made its final journey to her Soweto home.
The hearse carrying the late freedom fighter made its way through huge crowds of people who had formed a guard of honour in tribute to the woman who sacrificed so much for the struggle for freedom.
“I am deeply honoured to be joining with you to pay tribute to the memory of Ms Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. I extend my deepest condolences to the government and people of South Africa and to the family of the late Ms Madikizela-Mandela.”
He says her legacy cannot be overstated.
“Mama Winnie as she was affectionally known, was a towering figure in the struggle against apartheid. She was an international symbol of resistance who left an indelible mark on the history of the 20th century. The outpouring of condolences since her passing shows what an enormous impact she had, not only on the people of South Africa and of the African continent but for millions around the world.”
Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest at a Fourways cemetery on Saturday after the official service at the Orlando stadium.
