Top cop welcomes sentence for mom who protected child's rapist
Staff at the Baragwanath Hospital alerted the police in November that a baby had been admitted with severe injuries.
JOHANNESBURG – National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has welcomed a life sentence handed to a Soweto mother found guilty of protecting her daughter's rapist.
Traces of semen were found on the infant but the mother maintained that her daughter was injured during a fall.
The 29-year-old was sentenced in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday.
The police's Vish Naidoo says this was a ground-breaking case.
“The first we were able to achieve such a conviction and sentencing where somebody has been convicted and sentenced other than the actual perpetrator of the crime.”
The rapist is still on the run.
