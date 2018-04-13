Top cop welcomes sentence for mom who protected child's rapist

Staff at the Baragwanath Hospital alerted the police in November that a baby had been admitted with severe injuries.

JOHANNESBURG – National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has welcomed a life sentence handed to a Soweto mother found guilty of protecting her daughter's rapist.

Staff at the Baragwanath Hospital alerted the police in November that a baby had been admitted with severe injuries.

Traces of semen were found on the infant but the mother maintained that her daughter was injured during a fall.

The 29-year-old was sentenced in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The police's Vish Naidoo says this was a ground-breaking case.

“The first we were able to achieve such a conviction and sentencing where somebody has been convicted and sentenced other than the actual perpetrator of the crime.”

The rapist is still on the run.