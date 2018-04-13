Soweto drug lab: Arrest imminent, says Sitole

Police raided a house in Orlando West on Thursday morning, which was used as a multi-million rand drug laboratory.

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole says that investigators have enough evidence to make an arrest linked to an illegal drug lab in Soweto.

Officers confiscated tablets, powder, an unidentified solution and equipment.

The authorities were alerted by the community.

Sithole says that an arrest is imminent.

"We'll soon effect an arrest as we wanted to connect people enough from the country (sic)."