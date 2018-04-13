Southern Cape municipalities to fund new Mossel Bay landfill site
The Provincial Environmental Affairs department welcomed the announcement by the Eden District Municipality that other municipalities in the region have agreed to help finance the initiative.
CAPE TOWN - To address the waste disposal needs of some Southern Cape communities, municipalities will be funding a new landfill facility in Mossel Bay.
The Provincial Environmental Affairs department welcomed the announcement by the Eden District Municipality that other municipalities in the region have agreed to help finance the initiative.
Spokesperson James-Brent Styan: "It's always been a major problem for us in this region. We believe it will provide the solutions that are neccessary. We are running out of landfill space in the province and this district is one of the worst affected."
