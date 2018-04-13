South Africans urged to line streets for Madikizela-Mandela's final trip home
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest in Fourways after a funeral service at the Orlando Stadium.
JOHANNESBURG – Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's family has invited South Africans to line the streets of Soweto as she goes to her home in Orlando for the last time.
African National Congress (ANC) officials will also be at the house on Friday afternoon with thousands expected to attend the funeral on Saturday.
Madikizela-Mandela passed away last week at the age of 81.
She will be laid to rest in Fourways after a funeral service at the Orlando Stadium.
Madikizela-Mandela's remains are expected to leave from the Kupane Funeral Parlour in Orlando East to her home around 2pm this afternoon.
The procession is expected to move from Sofasonke Street, cross over to Klipspruit Road and then pass through Khumalo Street.
It will then go through Mothipa Street before finally turning into Maseli Street towards Madikizela-Mandela's home.
The Madikizela and Mandela families have asked South Africans to form a guard of honour along this route.
Family spokesperson Victor Dlamini says: “In fact, more than just South Africans, is to think about it, the whole of the African continent. Just come out with an extra-ordinary outpouring of love and support and the family is deeply grateful because you’ve just given them a sense of comfort.”
Later this evening, the ANC will hold a night vigil at the Orlando Community Hall from around 8pm.
