‘Senior citizens bear brunt of City of CT’s incompetence’

CAPE TOWN - Activists handed over a memorandum to the Public Protector to oppose the City of Cape Town’s water and electricity tariff proposals.

A group of residents marched to Parliament on Friday.

The march was organised by two groups, Save Water and STOP COCT.

They’re objecting to the city’s proposed 26.9% water and sanitation services increase and an 8.1% rise in electricity tariffs.

Pensioner Ursula Schenker from Plumstead says seniors are already being affected - and an increase will cause even more headaches.

“The seniors are being made to bear the brunt of the city’s incompetence. An elderly person used to be able to support his/her children, but they can’t do that anyone.”

Mavis Petersen from Elsies River says her water bill stands at R6,046. Her bill for April is more than R1,000.

Petersen says the city is robbing people with exorbitant bills and many cannot afford it.

“This month I paid over R1,700 for water, in March I paid over R1,000. I now only have R150 to my name.”

