Semenya completes Commonwealth Games gold double

Local
JOHANNESBURG- Caster Semenya claimed her second gold medal of the Commonwealth Games when she came first in the Women's 800m final.
Semenya ran a time of 1:56:68 to claim gold.
She won her first gold medal of the Games in the Women's 1,500m race on Tuesday.
The gold medal gives Team SA their 13th of the Games and pushes the team tally to 35, with 10 Silver medals and 12 Bronze medals.
Semenya's time of 1:56:68 is also a new Commonwealth Games record in the 800m race.
