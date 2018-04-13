Popular Topics
Sanef: Unsubstantiated claims against journos dangerous

A video has emerged of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, where she mentions journalists, saying they were doing the work of the apartheid security establishment.

In this file photo taken on 28 June 2013 the former wife of Nelson Mandela, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, speaks to the media outside their first family home in Soweto. Picture: AFP
In this file photo taken on 28 June 2013 the former wife of Nelson Mandela, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, speaks to the media outside their first family home in Soweto. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has warned against what it calls unsubstantiated allegations that have emerged against journalists since the passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The National Editors’ Forum says it’s noted the debate about the role of the media in peddling lies and discrediting certain anti-apartheid activists.

A video has emerged of Madikizela-Mandela, where she mentions journalists, saying they were doing the work of the apartheid security establishment, including the United States Strategic Command (StratCom), which led to her being undermined and vilified.

Sanef’s Mahlatse Mahlase says they fully acknowledge the brutality of the apartheid regime, and its misinformation campaigns but the “rumours” about certain journalists are irresponsible.

“Given this contest of lies and propaganda, we believe that it’s critical that concrete evidence is brought forward to substantiate the claims that specific journalists supported the apartheid security establishment. In the absence of any such evidence, the circulation of unsubstantiated rumours is irresponsible and dangerous.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

