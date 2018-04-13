Sanef: Unsubstantiated claims against journos dangerous
A video has emerged of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, where she mentions journalists, saying they were doing the work of the apartheid security establishment.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has warned against what it calls unsubstantiated allegations that have emerged against journalists since the passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
The National Editors’ Forum says it’s noted the debate about the role of the media in peddling lies and discrediting certain anti-apartheid activists.
A video has emerged of Madikizela-Mandela, where she mentions journalists, saying they were doing the work of the apartheid security establishment, including the United States Strategic Command (StratCom), which led to her being undermined and vilified.
Sanef’s Mahlatse Mahlase says they fully acknowledge the brutality of the apartheid regime, and its misinformation campaigns but the “rumours” about certain journalists are irresponsible.
“Given this contest of lies and propaganda, we believe that it’s critical that concrete evidence is brought forward to substantiate the claims that specific journalists supported the apartheid security establishment. In the absence of any such evidence, the circulation of unsubstantiated rumours is irresponsible and dangerous.”
#Winnie name drops some of the 40 journalists working for STRATCOM#WinnieMandela pic.twitter.com/K1GpkOwKQV— #IAmWinnieMandela 🇿🇦 (@KatlehoMK) April 12, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 10 April 2018
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
'End of the road for Pistorius' in leave to appeal matter
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.