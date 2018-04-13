Rand edges firmer as China export surge eases trade war worries
The rand briefly rallied to a one-week best of R11.9250 on Wednesday, before the move was scuppered by worries of a Sino-US trade war and President Donald Trump’s confusing Syria stance.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand eked out gains early on Friday as positive trade date from China helped ease some of the uncertainty over the global economy that has seen emerging markets struggle for most of the week.
At 0645 GMT the rand was 0.23% firmer at R12.0300 per dollar compared to an overnight close of R12.0575, bringing gains for the week to 0.6% in low liquidity conditions that have seen the unit struggle for momentum.
"In the overnight session the rand has lost some ground, this as global uncertainty on a number of fronts continues. It remains firmly within the technical range between R11.8000 and R12.2000," said senior analyst at Nedbank Reezwana Sumad.
The rand briefly rallied to a one-week best of R11.9250 on Wednesday, before the move was scuppered by worries of a Sino-US trade war and President Donald Trump’s confusing Syria stance - saying the United States might attack soon, or might not.
Customs data from China on Friday showed imports in the world’s No. 2 economy grew 14.4%, boosting sentiment toward the currencies of commodity exporters such as South Africa and Australia.
Bonds were weaker, with yield on the benchmark 2026 paper up 0.5 basis points to 8.085%.
Flows between the rand and bonds have diverged this week, with traders at Rand Merchant Bank saying bonds were focused on local issues while the rand moved on international themes.
Stocks opened weaker at 0700 GMT, with the Johannesburg Top-40 index down 0.22% at 49,700.
Popular in Business
-
Madiba’s private secretary Zelda la Grange opens up about money (hers and his)
-
‘Petrol price likely to rise further in coming months’
-
CT's Ratanga Junction to be shut down, land redeveloped
-
Quite a bit of coin: World's richest people in 2018
-
What it takes to earn R175k a month
-
100 companies sign up for YES initiative
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.