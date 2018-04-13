Rand edges firmer as China export surge eases trade war worries

The rand briefly rallied to a one-week best of R11.9250 on Wednesday, before the move was scuppered by worries of a Sino-US trade war and President Donald Trump’s confusing Syria stance.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand eked out gains early on Friday as positive trade date from China helped ease some of the uncertainty over the global economy that has seen emerging markets struggle for most of the week.

At 0645 GMT the rand was 0.23% firmer at R12.0300 per dollar compared to an overnight close of R12.0575, bringing gains for the week to 0.6% in low liquidity conditions that have seen the unit struggle for momentum.

"In the overnight session the rand has lost some ground, this as global uncertainty on a number of fronts continues. It remains firmly within the technical range between R11.8000 and R12.2000," said senior analyst at Nedbank Reezwana Sumad.

The rand briefly rallied to a one-week best of R11.9250 on Wednesday, before the move was scuppered by worries of a Sino-US trade war and President Donald Trump’s confusing Syria stance - saying the United States might attack soon, or might not.

Customs data from China on Friday showed imports in the world’s No. 2 economy grew 14.4%, boosting sentiment toward the currencies of commodity exporters such as South Africa and Australia.

Bonds were weaker, with yield on the benchmark 2026 paper up 0.5 basis points to 8.085%.

Flows between the rand and bonds have diverged this week, with traders at Rand Merchant Bank saying bonds were focused on local issues while the rand moved on international themes.

Stocks opened weaker at 0700 GMT, with the Johannesburg Top-40 index down 0.22% at 49,700.