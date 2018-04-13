Public asked to come forward with info after 5 KZN family members burnt to death
The bodies of the three adults and two children were discovered on Thursday in what remained of a house in Pietermaritzburg. Police suspect a petrol bomb was thrown into the house.
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) community safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda has called for help from the public in the search for those responsible for a fire that's killed a family of five.
The bodies of the three adults and two children were discovered on Thursday in what remained of a house in Pietermaritzburg.
Police suspect a petrol bomb was thrown into the house.
Officers are now investigating a case of arson and murder.
KZN community safety spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa said: “The MEC has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident that occurred yesterday where five family members in PMB were burnt to death in the early hours of the morning. We also want urge members the public to come forward with any information that might assist the police.”
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 10 April 2018
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
Stompie Seipei’s mother: I don’t believe Madikizela-Mandela involved in murder
-
'My Life': Chris Hani's short autobiography in his own words
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.