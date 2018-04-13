Public asked to come forward with info after 5 KZN family members burnt to death

The bodies of the three adults and two children were discovered on Thursday in what remained of a house in Pietermaritzburg. Police suspect a petrol bomb was thrown into the house.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) community safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda has called for help from the public in the search for those responsible for a fire that's killed a family of five.

Officers are now investigating a case of arson and murder.

KZN community safety spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa said: “The MEC has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident that occurred yesterday where five family members in PMB were burnt to death in the early hours of the morning. We also want urge members the public to come forward with any information that might assist the police.”