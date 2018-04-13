Popular Topics
Preparations for Madikizela-Mandela procession underway in Soweto

The procession will start at Sofasonke Street and end at Madikizela-Mandela's Orlando home.

ANC supporters with regalia bearing the name and face of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at an ANC memorial service. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
ANC supporters with regalia bearing the name and face of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at an ANC memorial service. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Preparations are underway for the guard of honour for the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The procession will start at Sofasonke Street and end at Madikizela-Mandela's Orlando home.

South Africans have been asked to come out in their numbers to line the streets of Soweto.

Meanwhile, motorists are being advised of road closures on Saturday from the Soweto area to Fourways where Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest.

The N1 William Nicol Drive off-ramp and Cedar Road will be closed to traffic.

The City of Joburg's Michael Sun says: “There may be some unpredicted elements of traffic that could be on these routes, so our best suggestion is that we urge the motorists to please be careful and have some patience for the funeral proceedings tomorrow.”

