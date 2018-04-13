Police thwart business robbery in Cape Town

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana says one of the four suspects was armed and allegedly ordered the staff to hand over the phones in the store.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investing a case of business robbery at Kenilworth Centre after four armed suspects attempted to rob a cellphone store.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana says one of the four suspects was armed and allegedly ordered the staff to hand over the phones in the store.

She says an employee managed to press the panic button alerting police, who later arrested them in Gugulethu.

Rwexana says the robbery occurred on Friday morning and the suspects were found soon after fleeing the scene.

“Police are investigating a case of business robbery after four suspects, one armed, entered a cellphone shop and ordered the security guards to hand over cellphones. However, one of the employees pressed the panic button and the suspects fled the scene.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)