Police open attempted murder case after dad throws baby from roof
An Eastern Cape father will remain behind bars after he threw his toddler from a shack roof.
CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape father will remain behind bars after he threw his toddler from a shack roof.
Butterworth police spokesperson Andre Beetge says the incident occurred while the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality was demolishing illegal structures.
Police have told Eyewitness News that the 38-year-old man climbed onto the roof of one of the structures and held his one-year-old girl in his hands.
In a desperate attempt to save the child, police tried to stop the father from injuring his daughter.
Police spokesperson Andre Beetge says the man threw the girl off the roof, but she was rescued by Metro Police.
"As the man was grabbed by police, he threw his girl off the roof. Fortunately, a member of the Metro Police caught the girl and the father was arrested. An SCS unit of the Motherwell cluster will be investigating the case. A case of attempted murder has been opened."
Beetge adds the father will be charged with attempted murder.
The child will be returned to her 35-year-old mother, while Social Work Services will oversee and give assistance.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.