Police open attempted murder case after dad throws baby from roof

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape father will remain behind bars after he threw his toddler from a shack roof.

Butterworth police spokesperson Andre Beetge says the incident occurred while the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality was demolishing illegal structures.

Police have told Eyewitness News that the 38-year-old man climbed onto the roof of one of the structures and held his one-year-old girl in his hands.

In a desperate attempt to save the child, police tried to stop the father from injuring his daughter.

Police spokesperson Andre Beetge says the man threw the girl off the roof, but she was rescued by Metro Police.

"As the man was grabbed by police, he threw his girl off the roof. Fortunately, a member of the Metro Police caught the girl and the father was arrested. An SCS unit of the Motherwell cluster will be investigating the case. A case of attempted murder has been opened."

Beetge adds the father will be charged with attempted murder.

The child will be returned to her 35-year-old mother, while Social Work Services will oversee and give assistance.