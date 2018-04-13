Police gain access to software systems shut down over pay dispute

FDA says that it considers the police’s reinstatement of the use of the software as unlawful.

PRETORIA – It’s emerged that the police have gained access to two of the software systems which were shut down in a dispute with service provider Forensic Data Analysts but this was not through an agreement reached with the company.

National Commissioner Khehla Sitole’s interdict application against Forensic Data Analysts was scheduled to be heard on Thursday but was withdrawn.

FDA cut the use of certain software last week, saying that the South African Police Services had not paid the company since November last year.

Correspondence between the police and Forensic Data Analysts reveals that the SAPS have themselves managed to reinstate access to two of the programs.

The police have secured access to the firearms permit system, as well as the property control and exhibit management system but not a visual analysis system.

It’s this development that prompted the legal team to advise the police that the matter was no longer urgent, and removed the matter from the urgent roll.

The SAPS says it will continue with its application to regain use of the third program.