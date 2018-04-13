Parly committee wants answers from Justice Dept over prison escapes

Parliament's Justice and Correctional Services Portfolio Committee says it is extremely concerned because in some cases, offenders serving long sentences for serious crimes have escaped, putting innocent people's lives at risk.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services says that it is concerned about the recent spate of escapes from correctional facilities.

Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga says that they'll take up the matter with the Justice Ministry when they appear before the committee next week.

Parliament's Justice and Correctional Services Portfolio Committee says it is extremely concerned because in some cases, offenders serving long sentences for serious crimes have escaped, putting innocent people's lives at risk.

Motshekga says that come next week, they want answers from the ministry.

He says that they expect a full account as to what authorities have been doing to address the spate of prison break-outs.

They'll also inquire about policy guidlines implemented by the department to deal with escapes.

Sixteen inmates escaped from the Johannesburg Correctional Centre on Monday, with 14 still on the run. The prisoners escaped from the facility's Medium B section by breaking through a wall and the iron bars over a window. Two were of the escapees were killed in a shootout with police in KWaZulu-Natal.

Last month, 6 prisoners escaped from Pollsmoor prison after removing bars with a piece of metal obtained by breaking one of the beds.