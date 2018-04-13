Parly committee to report on service delivery issues at Khayelitsha hospital

Parliament's select committee on petitions and executive undertakings on Thursday paid an unannounced visit to the facility.

CAPE TOWN - A Parliamentary committee will draw up a report into service delivery issues at the Khayeltisha District Hospital.

It follows a complaint accusing the hospital of negligence, and findings of poor and incomplete record keeping by staff.

The chairperson of the select committee on petitions and executive undertakings, Dumisani Ximbi, has highlighted several issues which they've noted during the visit to the hospital.

These include reports of a lack of service delivery to residents awaiting medical treatment, patients complaining about poor staff attendance and staff shortages.

"We need to look at it before it becomes very bad."

The Western Cape Health Department's Mark van der Heever says they welcome the oversight visit.

"We look forward to receiving the reports that we as a department can look into the findings, see what the shortcomings are and to improve on those shortcomings."

Ximbi says they'll continue to look into issues at the facility.