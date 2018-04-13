Parly committee to report on service delivery issues at Khayelitsha hospital
Parliament's select committee on petitions and executive undertakings on Thursday paid an unannounced visit to the facility.
CAPE TOWN - A Parliamentary committee will draw up a report into service delivery issues at the Khayeltisha District Hospital.
Parliament's select committee on petitions and executive undertakings on Thursday paid an unannounced visit to the facility.
It follows a complaint accusing the hospital of negligence, and findings of poor and incomplete record keeping by staff.
The chairperson of the select committee on petitions and executive undertakings, Dumisani Ximbi, has highlighted several issues which they've noted during the visit to the hospital.
These include reports of a lack of service delivery to residents awaiting medical treatment, patients complaining about poor staff attendance and staff shortages.
"We need to look at it before it becomes very bad."
The Western Cape Health Department's Mark van der Heever says they welcome the oversight visit.
"We look forward to receiving the reports that we as a department can look into the findings, see what the shortcomings are and to improve on those shortcomings."
Ximbi says they'll continue to look into issues at the facility.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 10 April 2018
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
Ramaphosa urges Balobedu Queenship to focus on education
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.