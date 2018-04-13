Popular Topics


Palestinians continue to demonstrate on Israel-Gaza border

Numbers are down from last week but there are still huge plumes of smoke overhead from the burning of tyres.

Palestinian men burn tyres during a protest in the West Bank city of Ramallah on 6 April 2018. Picture: AFP.
Palestinian men burn tyres during a protest in the West Bank city of Ramallah on 6 April 2018. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

ISRAEL/GAZA - More than 10,000 Palestinians are participating in demonstrations along the Israel-Gaza border.

Some 363 have been injured according to the Palestinian Health ministry, including from the inhalation of gas.

For a third consecutive week, thousands of Palestinians are gathering along the Israel-Gaza border.

Numbers are down from last week but there are still huge plumes of smoke overhead from the burning of tyres.

The Israeli army reports that one explosive device was detonated on the Gaza side of the border, causing Palestinian injuries.

Also, a kite with a firebomb attached to it that was intended to fall on IDF soldiers instead fell on the Gaza side.

There were also reports of clashes in the Palestinian city of Nablus where IDF soldiers were reportedly using live bullets. Ten people were injured.

