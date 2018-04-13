Palestinians continue to demonstrate on Israel-Gaza border

-
'Fruitless expenditure' delayed plans for Mama Winnie's Brandfort house museumLocal
-
Palestinians continue to demonstrate on Israel-Gaza borderWorld
-
11 released from custody after Zwelihle protestsLocal
-
Public asked to come forward with info after 5 KZN family members burnt to deathLocal
-
Madikizela-Mandela honoured at tribute concert in PTALifestyle
-
Land expropriation: Public input sought on amending ConstitutionLocal
-
Madikizela-Mandela's night vigil starts, funeral programme to start at 8 amLocal
-
'Fruitless expenditure' delayed plans for Mama Winnie's Brandfort house museumLocal
-
11 released from custody after Zwelihle protestsLocal
-
Public asked to come forward with info after 5 KZN family members burnt to deathLocal
-
Madikizela-Mandela honoured at tribute concert in PTALifestyle
-
Land expropriation: Public input sought on amending ConstitutionLocal
-
Super Rugby: Derby day in SA; Rebels hope to close gap to LionsSport
-
De Bruin to assist Springboks during June TestsSport
-
Bayern draw Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final drawSport
-
EPL Picks: Spurs look to thwart City's title celebrationsSport
-
Semenya completes Commonwealth Games gold doubleSport
-
Hurricanes beat the Chiefs 25-13Sport
Popular Topics
-
This app could help Parkinson sufferers beat paralysisLifestyle
-
Khloe Kardashian filmed labour, delivery for KUWTKLifestyle
-
Food fashion fusion: SA designer celebrates Big Mac in styleLifestyle
-
Location, location, location: Facebook says everyone in SA is in UmlaziLifestyle
-
Khloe Kardashian gives birth?Lifestyle
-
Renowned artist William Kentridge receives honorary degree from UPLifestyle
-
Airbnb community boosts WC economy by estimated R5bnBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Why it’s important to get flu jabLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Is cheating a rich man's game?Lifestyle
-
Jesse Jackson: Madikizela-Mandela redefined SA struggleLocal
-
HuffPost removes Madikizela-Mandela 'StratCom' videoLocal
-
EFF to challenge open ballot in Mahumapelo no confidence motionPolitics
-
[LISTEN] Thandi Moraka: Maine has misled ANCYLPolitics
-
Zuma: Madikizela-Mandela never sold outPolitics
-
De Lille: I paid for trip to memorial servicePolitics
-
[OPINION] Damaged Goods: Patriarchy, Power and Disposable WomenOpinion
-
[OPINION] The language bridgeOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why hating Facebook won’t stop us from using itOpinion
-
[OPINION] SA business must tackle its deeply rooted prejudiceOpinion
-
[OPINION] The politics of spectacleOpinion
-
[FACT CHECK] SA’s serial murder & rape ‘ranking’ not supported by dataOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
Eskom awaits court date to recover funds from McKinsey, TrillianBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Why Small Business Institute rejected Pillay’s resignationBusiness
-
Reserve Bank appoints Terry Motau to investigate VBSBusiness
-
Rand edges firmer as China export surge eases trade war worriesBusiness
-
Nzimande appoints Khanyisile Kweyama as Prasa new board chairpersonBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand falls as risk appetite wanes, stocks upBusiness
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Fri
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
Palestinians continue to demonstrate on Israel-Gaza border
Numbers are down from last week but there are still huge plumes of smoke overhead from the burning of tyres.
ISRAEL/GAZA - More than 10,000 Palestinians are participating in demonstrations along the Israel-Gaza border.
Some 363 have been injured according to the Palestinian Health ministry, including from the inhalation of gas.
For a third consecutive week, thousands of Palestinians are gathering along the Israel-Gaza border.
Numbers are down from last week but there are still huge plumes of smoke overhead from the burning of tyres.
The Israeli army reports that one explosive device was detonated on the Gaza side of the border, causing Palestinian injuries.
Also, a kite with a firebomb attached to it that was intended to fall on IDF soldiers instead fell on the Gaza side.
There were also reports of clashes in the Palestinian city of Nablus where IDF soldiers were reportedly using live bullets. Ten people were injured.
Popular in World
-
More than 9,000 dead: The Yemeni civil war in numbers18 days ago
-
Quite a bit of coin: World's richest people in 201838 days ago
-
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ask wedding guests to donate4 days ago
-
What it takes to earn R175k a month1334 days ago
-
Memorial services planned for Madikizela-Mandela in NYC5 days ago
-
SA-based drug lord arrested in Rome113 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.