Pakistan bars former PM Sharif from holding office for life

Sharif, 67, resigned in July after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding office over an undeclared source of income.

FILE: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Picture: AFP
FILE: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Picture: AFP
44 minutes ago

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Supreme Court disqualified deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif from holding office for life on Friday, television news channels reported.

Sharif, 67, resigned in July after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding office over an undeclared source of income, but the veteran leader maintains his grip on the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party.

Friday’s ruling addressed an ambiguity over Sharif’s disqualification and whether he was barred from office for life or a specific period.

