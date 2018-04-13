Outrage after PE father throws baby from roof

Photographs of the incident show the father dangling the child by her leg from the roof of their shack.

CAPE TOWN - An anti-child abuse group is outraged after a Port Elizabeth father threw his baby daughter from a roof.

The incident occurred during an eviction at an informal settlement.

The Teddy Bear Clinic’s Shaheda Omar says she’s utterly stunned.

“It’s totally unacceptable… It’s appalling and should not be tolerated. These kinds of acts of violence should not be condoned and the father should be brought to book.”

He then hurled the little girl.

MAN THROWS CHILD FROM ROOF AFTER ATTEMPTS BY POLICE HOSTAGE NEGOTIATORS TO RESOLVE ISSUE FAIL : PE. EC. HE DID SO IN PROTEST OVER ILLEGAL HOUSING, INCL. HIS BEING DEMOLISHED. CHILD WAS CAUGHT BY POLICE & IS UNHARMED. MAN CHARGED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER. pic.twitter.com/09flzKg8QD — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) April 12, 2018

She was lucky a metro police official, with the help of a community member, managed to catch her.

The father will appear in the New Brighton Magistrates Court on Monday on a charge of attempted murder.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)