Outrage after PE father throws baby from roof
Photographs of the incident show the father dangling the child by her leg from the roof of their shack.
CAPE TOWN - An anti-child abuse group is outraged after a Port Elizabeth father threw his baby daughter from a roof.
The incident occurred during an eviction at an informal settlement.
The Teddy Bear Clinic’s Shaheda Omar says she’s utterly stunned.
“It’s totally unacceptable… It’s appalling and should not be tolerated. These kinds of acts of violence should not be condoned and the father should be brought to book.”
Photographs of the incident show the father dangling the child by her leg from the roof of their shack.
He then hurled the little girl.
MAN THROWS CHILD FROM ROOF AFTER ATTEMPTS BY POLICE HOSTAGE NEGOTIATORS TO RESOLVE ISSUE FAIL : PE. EC. HE DID SO IN PROTEST OVER ILLEGAL HOUSING, INCL. HIS BEING DEMOLISHED. CHILD WAS CAUGHT BY POLICE & IS UNHARMED. MAN CHARGED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER. pic.twitter.com/09flzKg8QD— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) April 12, 2018
She was lucky a metro police official, with the help of a community member, managed to catch her.
The father will appear in the New Brighton Magistrates Court on Monday on a charge of attempted murder.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 10 April 2018
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
'End of the road for Pistorius' in leave to appeal matter
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.