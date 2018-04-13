Nzimande appoints Khanyisile Kweyama as Prasa new board chairperson

The new appointments come after the resignation of former interim board chairperson Tintswalo Makhubele last month.

JOHANNESBURG – As part of his ministerial interventions, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a new interim board at Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

Nzimande made the announcement through a media statement late on Thursday night.

In the statement, the minister says that he ensured that only people with expertise, experience and integrity serve in the positions.

Minister Nzimande has appointed Khanyisile Kweyama as board chairperson for the new Prasa board, which is expected to serve for 12 months.

Kweyama served as interim board chairperson at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) after the axing of the public broadcaster's former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Nzimande has also appointed a new acting group CEO Dr Simo Lushaba.

Prasa is one of the state-owned enterprises that have been marred by corruption.

It paid more than R630 million to the controversial Siyaya Rail Solutions from 2014 to 2017.

Siyaya, a goods and rail services provider, has bagged more than R5 billion in deals from Prasa over several years, with some of the deals being flagged for corruption.