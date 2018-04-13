'Now his kids will be left with no father'

A relative of a murdered Khayelitsha police officer has described him as a talkative man who loved to joke around.

CAPE TOWN - A relative of a murdered Khayelitsha police officer has described him as a talkative man who loved to joke around.

Constable Ncedo Katoyi was gunned down in Khayelitsha on Monday night.

Katoyi and his partner, who was wounded in the shooting, were responding to a complaint in Site C at the time.

The slain police officer's brother-in-law, Monwabisi Jobela, says that the family is heartbroken.

He says that last week, Katoyi asked him about plans to return to their home in the Eastern Cape to visit relatives. That wasn't to be.

Instead, they are preparing to lay him to rest.

"It is very hrad to accept it. Now his kids will be left with no father."

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday visited the crime scene and Katoyi's grieving family.

He says that the investigation is receiving top priority.

WATCH: Police minister visits family of slain officer