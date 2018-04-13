NC primary school reopened after shut down due to baboons on premises

-
Land expropriation: Public input sought on amending ConstitutionLocal
-
Cele asked to zoom in on policing resources, support in KhayelitshaLocal
-
NC primary school reopened after shut down due to baboons on premisesLocal
-
NMB council speaker concerned about disruptions of public participation meetingsLocal
-
[LISTEN] 'Markus Jooste did not act alone in Steinhoff crisis'Local
-
‘Senior citizens bear brunt of City of CT’s incompetence’Local
-
Land expropriation: Public input sought on amending ConstitutionLocal
-
Cele asked to zoom in on policing resources, support in KhayelitshaLocal
-
NC primary school reopened after shut down due to baboons on premisesLocal
-
NMB council speaker concerned about disruptions of public participation meetingsLocal
-
[LISTEN] 'Markus Jooste did not act alone in Steinhoff crisis'Local
-
‘Senior citizens bear brunt of City of CT’s incompetence’Local
-
Super Rugby: Derby day in SA; Rebels hope to close gap to LionsSport
-
De Bruin to assist Springboks during June TestsSport
-
Bayern draw Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final drawSport
-
EPL Picks: Spurs look to thwart City's title celebrationsSport
-
Semenya completes Commonwealth Games gold doubleSport
-
Hurricanes beat the Chiefs 25-13Sport
Popular Topics
-
This app could help Parkinson sufferers beat paralysisLifestyle
-
Khloe Kardashian filmed labour, delivery for KUWTKLifestyle
-
Food fashion fusion: SA designer celebrates Big Mac in styleLifestyle
-
Location, location, location: Facebook says everyone in SA is in UmlaziLifestyle
-
Khloe Kardashian gives birth?Lifestyle
-
Renowned artist William Kentridge receives honorary degree from UPLifestyle
-
Airbnb community boosts WC economy by estimated R5bnBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Why it’s important to get flu jabLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Is cheating a rich man's game?Lifestyle
-
Jesse Jackson: Madikizela-Mandela redefined SA struggleLocal
-
HuffPost removes Madikizela-Mandela 'StratCom' videoLocal
-
EFF to challenge open ballot in Mahumapelo no confidence motionPolitics
-
[LISTEN] Thandi Moraka: Maine has misled ANCYLPolitics
-
Zuma: Madikizela-Mandela never sold outPolitics
-
De Lille: I paid for trip to memorial servicePolitics
-
[OPINION] The language bridgeOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why hating Facebook won’t stop us from using itOpinion
-
[OPINION] SA business must tackle its deeply rooted prejudiceOpinion
-
[OPINION] The politics of spectacleOpinion
-
[FACT CHECK] SA’s serial murder & rape ‘ranking’ not supported by dataOpinion
-
[OPINION] The business model of social media giants versus human rightsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
Eskom awaits court date to recover funds from McKinsey, TrillianBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Why Small Business Institute rejected Pillay’s resignationBusiness
-
Reserve Bank appoints Terry Motau to investigate VBSBusiness
-
Rand edges firmer as China export surge eases trade war worriesBusiness
-
Nzimande appoints Khanyisile Kweyama as Prasa new board chairpersonBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand falls as risk appetite wanes, stocks upBusiness
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Fri
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
NC primary school reopened after shut down due to baboons on premises
The provincial Education Department's Geoffrey van der Merwe says this was done as the three baboons threatened the safety of pupils and staff at the school.
CAPE TOWN - A Northern Cape primary school has re-opened on Friday after it was forced to shut down earlier this week when baboons were spotted on the premises.
The Kathu Primary School was closed for three days this week as a result.
The provincial Education Department's Geoffrey van der Merwe says this was done as the three baboons threatened the safety of pupils and staff at the school.
The Northern Cape Environment and Conservation Department has managed to dart one of the baboons while the other two have not been seen on the school grounds again.
Van der Merwe explains said: “This must have happened during the course of the school holidays so we will find out based on the report that the Department of Environment and Nature Conservation will provide to us whether these baboons are part of a bigger crew, where they are coming from and what attracted them to the school.”
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 10 April 20183 days ago
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki4 days ago
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’a week ago
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'2 days ago
-
'My Life': Chris Hani's short autobiography in his own words3 days ago
-
Stompie Seipei’s mother: I don’t believe Madikizela-Mandela involved in murder5 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.