NC primary school reopened after shut down due to baboons on premises

The provincial Education Department's Geoffrey van der Merwe says this was done as the three baboons threatened the safety of pupils and staff at the school.

CAPE TOWN - A Northern Cape primary school has re-opened on Friday after it was forced to shut down earlier this week when baboons were spotted on the premises.

The Kathu Primary School was closed for three days this week as a result.

The provincial Education Department's Geoffrey van der Merwe says this was done as the three baboons threatened the safety of pupils and staff at the school.

The Northern Cape Environment and Conservation Department has managed to dart one of the baboons while the other two have not been seen on the school grounds again.

Van der Merwe explains said: “This must have happened during the course of the school holidays so we will find out based on the report that the Department of Environment and Nature Conservation will provide to us whether these baboons are part of a bigger crew, where they are coming from and what attracted them to the school.”