More should be done to improve investigation of sexual abuse cases - foundation

The Teddy Bear Foundation has welcomed the life sentence given to a Meadowlands mother who was found guilty of protecting her daughter's rapist.

JOHANNESBURG – The Teddy Bear Foundation says more should be done to improve the investigation process in cases of sexual abuse to avoid inconclusive results, as in the 2016 rape of a two-month-old girl.

Though traces of semen were found on the infant the perpetrator could not be identified while the mother maintained that her daughter was injured during a fall.

The foundation's Shaheda Omar says that she believes what was revealed by the initial investigation.

“If this was followed through diligently, we’d not find ourselves in a situation where the identity of the perpetrator can’t be traced.”