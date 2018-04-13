More should be done to improve investigation of sexual abuse cases - foundation
The Teddy Bear Foundation has welcomed the life sentence given to a Meadowlands mother who was found guilty of protecting her daughter's rapist.
JOHANNESBURG – The Teddy Bear Foundation says more should be done to improve the investigation process in cases of sexual abuse to avoid inconclusive results, as in the 2016 rape of a two-month-old girl.
The foundation has welcomed the life sentence given to a Meadowlands mother who was found guilty of protecting her daughter's rapist.
Though traces of semen were found on the infant the perpetrator could not be identified while the mother maintained that her daughter was injured during a fall.
The foundation's Shaheda Omar says that she believes what was revealed by the initial investigation.
“If this was followed through diligently, we’d not find ourselves in a situation where the identity of the perpetrator can’t be traced.”
