Manuel confirms subpoena to testify in Sars spying case

The matter relates to three Sars officials allegedly spied on the team handling the case against disgraced former national police commissioner Jackie Selebi in 2007.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel has confirmed that he’s been subpoenaed by the prosecution to testify in the trial of three former Sars officials accused of spying on the Scorpions.

Ivan Pillay, Johan van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg have been charged in connection with a project dubbed "Sunday Evenings".

The trio allegedly spied on the team handling the case against disgraced former national police commissioner Jackie Selebi in 2007.



They made their first appearance in court last week.



Manuel's lawyer George van Niekerk says: “He was served with a subpoena in terms of Section 305 which required him to provide the statement which he did and I assume that as a consequence of that, that his name appears on the list of witnesses.”