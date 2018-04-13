Mama Winnie's body arrives at home

The procession made its way from the Kupane Funeral Parlour back to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's house, while people lined the streets in a guard of honour.

JOHANNESBURG - The hearse carrying the body of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has arrived at her home.

Madikizela-Mandela’s family have left her Soweto home with political leaders to collect the struggle icon’s body.

Thousands of mourners lined the roads around the freedom fighter's home ahead of her final return.

The country is observing 10 days of mourning leading up to the struggle icon's official funeral at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Extraordinary scenes are unfolding with mourners singing struggle songs, uMkhonto weSizwe members carrying African National Congress flags and many young children also running amongst the crowd.

People say it’s an amazing thing that the woman affectionately known as the mother of the nation lived with them in the township of Soweto.

They say she was accessible and one with them.

Others say she had every right to move elsewhere but chose not to.

One of the struggle songs being sung is "Mma Winnie re fe matla", meaning "mother Winnie give us strength".

Members of Umkhonto we Sizwe danced behind the hearse carrying the body of Madikizela-Mandela through Soweto.

The massive crowd was waiting patiently for the body to arrive at her home for the last time.

People sang struggle songs in the distance as anticipation grew.

Mourners were still laying flowers and written messages outside her home.

There’s a heavy police presence as well due to the number of high profile officials and dignitaries who’ve come to the house to pay their last respects.

The funeral procession will begin at 6 AM on Saturday morning and then move to Orlando stadium.

But before that, a night vigil is expected to take place on Friday.

Meanwhile, the ANC in the Western Cape says government has provided a big screen and a venue where residents can watch the proceedings and be part of this historic moment.

Details of the screening are as follows:

Date: Saturday, 14 April 2018

Time: 9h00

Venue: Andile Msizi Community Hall, Bangiso Drive, Khayelitsha