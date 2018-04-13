Madizela-Mandela remembered as courageous woman in New York

A memorial for Madikizela-Mandela took place in Harlem at the Abyssinian Baptist Church on Thursday night.

NEW YORK – The late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has been remembered in New York City as a courageous woman who’s example should be followed by a new generation of activists.

Women wearing headscarves or doeks on their heads in tribute to Madizela-Mandela, some in the African National Congress colours, others in the pattern of the South African flag, filled the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem.

At the Harlem memorial for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. pic.twitter.com/ivPxOGmzHR — Nadia Neophytou (@NadiaNeophytou) April 12, 2018

The pastor, Rev Calvin O’Butts III, drew a line between her bravery during the apartheid era and black women today, who still face prejudice and injustice in the US.

UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed says in her honour, those gathered should multiply her efforts for dignity and justice.

A memorial event will also take place at the UN on Friday.